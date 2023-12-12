Your say: Is it even close to possible that we can make a difference?

Firstly, the proportion of CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere is about 0.04 per cent, with human activities contributing a mere 3 per cent of this amount (IPCC, 2021). Australia's contribution to global human-generated CO2 is even smaller, at approximately 1.3 per cent (Australian government, Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources). These figures suggest that the impact of human activities, especially in countries like Australia, on the global climate is considerably overestimated.