The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: Is it even close to possible that we can make a difference?

By Letters
December 13 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is it even close to possible that we can make a difference, today's correspondent ponders. Picture by Canva
Is it even close to possible that we can make a difference, today's correspondent ponders. Picture by Canva

MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD

I applaud our local state government member for seeking NSW government intervention on Inland Rail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.