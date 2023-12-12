Your say: Is it even close to possible that we can make a difference?

I applaud our local state government member for seeking NSW government intervention on Inland Rail.
It is up to Wagga citizens to confront federal and state parliaments and their authorities to recognise the problem and then provide better solutions.
Please write your letters to state and, in particular federal ministers - even it is a simple. 'I protest at ARTC poor planning and implementation of inland high speed rail within Wagga!'
The best and only option still remains a new rail, and a four-lane road bridge located to the west of Wagga.
If we do allow ARTC to design and build them - then they (and we) may get something of real value. That is, a true fast Inland Rail system of strategic value to the nation.
With apologies to the ARTC engineers who still care, consider the following.
Q1. How to demolish the planned growth of an inland city? A. Ask the ARTC!
Q2. How not to build an inland railway line? A. Ask the ARTC!
In addressing climate change, a critical analysis (DA, 22/11) reveals significant oversights in the popular narrative. I challenge the prevailing view, particularly regarding Australia's role in global CO2 emissions.
Firstly, the proportion of CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere is about 0.04 per cent, with human activities contributing a mere 3 per cent of this amount (IPCC, 2021). Australia's contribution to global human-generated CO2 is even smaller, at approximately 1.3 per cent (Australian government, Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources). These figures suggest that the impact of human activities, especially in countries like Australia, on the global climate is considerably overestimated.
Furthermore, the influence of natural phenomena on climate change is often underrepresented in mainstream discussions. For instance, solar flares, intense bursts of radiation from the sun, can significantly affect Earth's climate. A major solar flare has the potential to cause noticeable temperature changes on our planet (NASA, Solar Dynamics Observatory), underscoring the importance of natural factors in climate variability.
Australia's energy policy presents a paradox. As the world's leading coal exporter, Australia's reluctance to utilise this resource domestically, motivated by climate change concerns, is in stark contrast with its economic interests.
The closure of one coal-fired power plant in Australia, driven by environmental policies, has led to a significant 27 per cent increase in energy costs (Australian Energy Market Operator). This scenario highlights the economic impact of such policies.
The narrative on human-induced climate change requires a comprehensive reassessment. The minimal contribution of human-generated CO2, particularly by Australia, and the significant influence of natural phenomena like solar flares, challenge the conventional wisdom on climate change. Australia's energy policies, especially, illustrate the need for a balanced strategy that considers economic stability alongside environmental stewardship. Ensuring that actions taken are environmentally responsible and economically viable is crucial.
At astronomical cost, even if Australia ceases all CO2 production, 0.0000156 per cent of Earth's CO2, is it even close to possible that we can make a difference to how hot or cold it is on Earth?
The clear answer is... No.
Imagine dropping a single paperclip on the Harbour Bridge and causing the entire bridge to be scrubbed clean. Inconceivable.
