Miss Brightside brings up hat-trick in quick succession

Miss Brightside completed a perfect week on the track with her third win in seven days at Wagga on Monday.
After winning her first race last Monday, Miss Brightside backed it up on Friday before stretching out to the 400 metres for the first time.
The $1.60 favourite was able to lead all the way to take out the Ladbrokes Bet Ticker 5th Grade (400m).
She went on to down Shot Of Faith ($9.50) by just over a length.
Wagga trainer Clint Colaiacovo is pleased with her efforts for the week.
"She's a handy bitch," Colaiacovo said.
"I was a little bit disappointed in the time. I didn't like the run home time, it wasn't real flash, so there's a little bit to work on but it's a bit of a hot day and she's a young bitch, she's only 19 months old so she's only learning."
Miss Brightside clocked 23.48 seconds with her run home time 12.62.
While he was expecting a faster time from the bitch, who wobbled in the home straight after stepping up from the short trip for the first time, he feels she's one with plenty of potential.
"She's never been over the 400 so it was obviously a bit of a tester for her," Colaiacovo said.
"I think she might have thought the race was over before it was actually over."
After her busy period, Colaiacovo is now looking to give her a little break before finding something more suitable.
"I'll give her a little break now as they are not indestructible and can't run all the time, so I'll give her a little let up, bring her back in a couple of weeks and see what she does," he said.
"I do rate her."
Meanwhile Shane Felke continues to have success out of the Zipping Garth - Bianca Keeping litter.
The litter of eight have now won 34 races from 100 starts after Bianca's Man and Bianca's Mate won successive races.
