The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Turtle laying captured on camera as Wagga's fake island proves a hit

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A creative new environmental island art installation in the heart of Wagga has proved quite the hit and not just with humans, drawing a wide range of wildlife to its shores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.