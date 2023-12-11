Turtle laying captured on camera as Wagga's fake island proves a hit

A creative new environmental island art installation in the heart of Wagga has proved quite the hit and not just with humans, drawing a wide range of wildlife to its shores.
For the past few months, Wagga's Wollundry Lagoon has been home to a fake island, but the installation is so convincing, many, including some local wildlife, seem to be none the wiser.
Dubbed Turtle Island, artist Hayden Fowler designed the project as an experiment to help re-wild the lagoon.
Mr Fowler also created the island to provide a safe place for turtles to build their nests and from footage captured on a camera mounted high above the isle, he has succeeded in this task.
From a wealth of footage gathered with the solar powered camera, Mr Fowler captured a turtle laying its eggs and burying them in the sand, while ducks waddle on the shore nearby.
Unfortunately ravens managed to locate some of the eggs and made a meal of them, but its believed there are up to three nests on the island and Mr Fowler is optimistic enough will survive.
He said the island has also captured a wealth of other creatures in the lake, including cormorants, swamp hens, ducks, fish, and even Rakali, or Australia's own "otter", which also live in the waters of the lagoon.
Mr Fowler built the island out of aluminium food barrels and cement placed on top of a pontoon.
"There was a lot of design work in the process, particularly around weight and buoyancy," he said.
"Because I was designing it for turtles to nest in, the soil had to go down a certain depth.
"I also wanted it to be able to last a long time - so it could stay there indefinitely."
The island was also built in consultation with local first nations leaders.
"There was a lot of engagement with Mawang Gaway, the Wiradjuri elders in town because the lagoon is a sacred space and has a very long history in their culture as a meeting place and basically a food basket [as well]," Mr Fowler said.
During this journey, Mr Fowler said the biggest highlight was when local Wiradjuri elder Uncle James Ingram helped source a first nations dreaming story about the short-necked turtles.
When the island was officially launched in September, dancers from Wollundry Dreaming and Letitia Harris welcomed the island to the lagoon.
"They created a turtle dance and adapted the dreaming story, performing it at the opening, which was really amazing," he said.
"It was like a blessing for the island and extending an invitation to the turtles."
Wagga gallery engagement officer Astrid Reed said the installation is not the first time Mr Fowler has exhibited his work in town.
"We had another exhibition, Unearthly, which was a video work by Hayden that explores changes over time between humans and animals and the intervention between the two," Ms Reed said.
She said his latest exhibit, Turtle Island, was an "extraordinary example of how successful public art can not only spark interest and dialogue, but also create a positive environmental impact - getting people to talk about issues and not just the aesthetic[s] of an artwork."
Ms Reed said the exhibition has proved very popular and even the mayor is a fan.
"He loves it," she said.
"He's very interested in the birds of this region, so he's been enjoying it a lot."
Ms Reed said a lot of school students have paid the island a visit.
For more information about the project, go to the Wagga Art Gallery website.
Mr Fowler's videos of wildlife spotted on the island can be viewed on his YouTube channel.
