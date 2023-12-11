Artists, businesses supporting Riverina families with calendar

Artists and business owners have jumped on board a fundraiser which will enable the financial, practical and emotional support of Riverina families and their ill children.
Country Hope Wagga is selling a 2024 calendar throughout the Christmas period, with 12 Wagga artists donating a piece of their work for each month.
The funds raised through the sales of the calendars will enable Country Hope Wagga to support local families and their children who are battling terminal illnesses.
Each month has also been sponsored by local businesses including Andrew Walsh Mechanical Repairs owner Andrew Walsh who is a Country Hope Wagga board member and long-time supporter.
Mr Walsh will be selling the calendars from his business over the coming weeks and is the October sponsor.
"It's the first year they are doing the calendar," he said.
"Local artists have donated an artwork for each month and businesses have sponsored a month which enabled them to have the calendar printed."
The calendars will also be given out to schools and services to raise awareness around what Country Hope does.
"They want to have the calendar up on walls at doctors' surgeries and schools - teachers are actually often the ones who pick up a child has been diagnosed and they know their family is struggling and they will reach out to Country Hope for them," Mr Walsh said.
"We sponsored October as my wife and I both have birthdays in October, so we did it as a present to ourselves."
Mr Walsh and his wife Louise Walsh have been raising funds for Country Hope for eight years by participating in the annual Riverina Redneck Rally which raises funds for the charity.
"I really love it, we get to hear the stories from the families who are supported by Country Hope and about how the money we raised is used," Mr Walsh said.
"It's good to give back where you can and people out there need help.
"A lot of families supported through Country Hope have similar stories, there will be a diagnosis and urgent medical treatment required.
"It will be a mum who ends up in something like an air ambulance to Sydney and she's got a handbag with her because she thought she was just going to a doctors appointment - she's now stuck in Sydney without accommodation and with no clothes and maybe dad is still working in Wagga and looking after their other children if they have any."
The calendars will be sold at Andrew Walsh Mechanical Repairs and Country Hope for $20 with all proceeds going to Country Hope.
