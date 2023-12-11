The Daily Advertiser
Artists, businesses supporting Riverina families with calendar

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated December 12 2023 - 11:16am, first published 7:00am
Andrew Walsh is one of the Wagga business owners who have sponsored the creation of a 2024 calendar, with the whole cost of each sale going to Country Hope. Picture by Madeline Begley
Artists and business owners have jumped on board a fundraiser which will enable the financial, practical and emotional support of Riverina families and their ill children.

Local News

