Harris, McPherson to make Metro League debuts following Sydney moves

As Wagga Netball Association continues to foster an incredible base of junior representative netballers, the region will be two shorter next year as Sarah Harris and Inez McPherson make their way to Sydney.
The pair have been accepted into Kincoppal-Rose Bay and St Vincent's College respectively, but will still see plenty of one another on court.
Playing alongside each other in Wagga's State Title winning under 15s side this year, the girls have both been chosen to play in Eastwood Ryde Netball Association's metro league program.
A pathway competition to the Sydney premier league and Super Netball, the 15-year-olds will play in division four of the open age competition.
A significant step up, they're excited for the challenge ahead and are glad to have a familiar face beside them.
"Trials were really scary, there were so many people there compared to what I've ever trialled with before, and the level of like skill and everything, everyone was so good," Harris said.
"I can't even explain how good they were, it was just a completely different experience. The week before I trialled at ERNA, I trialled at Randwick and didn't get in but it was still a great experience and I kind of got to see what it was really like."
Harris said trialling alongside McPherson was reassuring.
"I would have been so lost without [Inez], my social skills are all right but it just made it so much easier and less scary," she said.
McPherson said it will be an adjustment to the Sydney style of play.
"It was so different, not knowing anyone, especially because I didn't know a single person or a coach or anyone [at Sydney Academy trials] and it was different because I feel like everywhere plays netball so differently," McPherson said.
"The way they play, they're a bit more physical, and it's just a different standard I suppose.
"It's so good having Sarah there because I think she's also as dedicated and committed as me, so it's good to have each other to work off."
A Cootamundra local, the move to Sydney for Harris will significantly reduce her overall travel time each week.
"I went for a scholarship and most of the reason I went for that is because I knew the netball over there was good and I really wanted to improve my skills," Harris said.
"It's always been hard being in a rural area, I don't have as many opportunities and stuff so I just thought I've got friends that went a way to boarding school, and I know that they loved it.
"I didn't really expect to get this scholarship but we to put a lot of work into it, we applied quite late, it was a quicker decision than what most people would make if they were going to boarding school but I'm so happy I made that decision to go, because I'm so excited to go."
Typically playing defence, Harris would like to train more in the midcourt in 2024, knowing she's often shorter than her counterparts.
Pivoting to the new role, she hopes, will help ensure she isn't overlooked during trials moving forward.
Meanwhile, McPherson wants to stamp her name into the minds of Sydney selectors.
"I wan to get my name out in Sydney and just get to know people probably for the first year and then next year starting to make more progress," she said.
ERNA is no stranger to Riverina talent, having been home to local talents such as Sophie Fawns, Grace Whyte, Ali Miller, and Jessica Conlan across the metro and premier leagues.
The pair both credited Wagga Netball Association with their success, grateful for the coaching and skills they've received to prepare them for life in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.