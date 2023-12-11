Christmas displays still standing after storm tears through city

Hard work put into the city's most spectacular and sturdy Christmas light displays paid dividends on Sunday night as a horror storm ripped through.
A warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 5.35pm on Sunday afternoon for the region, with Wagga receiving 55mm of rain overnight accompanied by strong gusts of wind, and non-stop thunder and lightning.
Those who witnessed the havoc would have questioned how the city's Christmas light displays held up, but residents say their lights seem to have held up.
Lyndoch Place in Bourkelands has garnered a lot of community attention for its spectacular displays this year with several homes in the precinct completely decked out in festive decor.
Street resident Robert O'Brien said they lost a couple of signposts and a few reindeer in the havoc.
"The rest of our display fared well considering how strong the wind was," he said.
"We have learnt over the last few years how to tie them all down properly and we had put plastic bags on some of them which protected them a bit.
"We knew something was brewing."
It was a similar story for residents at the other end of the city, although they had yet to turn them on following the storm.
Forest Hill's Nicole Wade said as far as she can tell no damage was done to her huge Christmas light display.
"My decorations fared pretty well, they just got a little soaked," she said.
"But, the telling will be when I light them up tonight (Monday night)."
