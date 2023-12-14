Tapping into tasty delights just the ticket for Wagga's Adeel

The surging popularity of a sweet treat has Adeel Yaqub keen to sate Wagga's sugar cravings.
Mr Yaqub is behind the opening of Sharetea in the Wagga Marketplace as the bubble tea brand looks to make its presence known in the Riverina.
The bubble tea brand, founded in 1992 by Taiwanese former TV director Cheng Kai-Lung, has 400 stores around the world.
Adeel Yaqub, the franchise partner, is confident that the store would attract new customers in Wagga.
"I think this is a good brand and we are opening it here because it's a really busy mall," said Mr Yaqub.
"Bubble tea in Australia is pretty old and more than 100 Sharetea across Australia and young people especially love it."
Mr Yaqub stated the store has a variety of flavours for customers to choose from such as fruit teas like peach, watermelon, orange, passionfruit, to milk tea such as taro milk tea and macha pearl milk tea.
"I think people will come and have breakfast and they can have whatever they like we have like we have crushes as well," he said.
While Mr Yaqub said there has been an easier process opening the store where he credits the staff members for their work, which meant the location was set up fairly quickly.
"We are in the process of training, staff arrangement and all the we are fitting equipment," he said.
