Little Lego pieces unlock big prizes in Wagga Christmas treasure hunt

With the biggest number of businesses taking part in the third annual Lego Christmas Windows Hide and Seek, this year's prizes are set to blow three lucky winners away.
The initiative is the brainchild of Shop Fitzmaurice, a group of locally-owned businesses located within the Fitzmaurice Street precinct, and aims to increase foot traffic in that part of the city.
Shop Fitzmaurice directors Rebekah Kirby and Roley McIntyre were left amazed when they found out the number of participating businesses had tripled this year in comparison to the first year.
This year 31 businesses have come on bored the initiative, all which are locally owned and independently run.
"We have 31 stores taking part this year, so in all 31 stores, along Fitzmaurice Street, Kincaid Street and Gurwood Street, there are 31 pieces of Lego hidden in the windows," Mrs Kirby said.
"People will be able to get an entry form from any of the participating businesses and can fill it out as they find each Lego.
"When you hand it in once its completed, which can be to any of the participating businesses, you will go into a draw to win one of three prizes."
Mrs Kirby said it has become a tradition many residents now look forward to every year.
"It's exciting to see all of the kids running around looking for the Lego and it just brings more people down here," she said.
"What we want as business owners is to get more people to stop and look in our windows."
Each business taking part has donated a prize which has been split into three different hampers.
"We have vouchers from Romanos, jewellery from Sculpted Jewels, a massage voucher and lots of things for children," Mrs Kirby said.
Ms McIntyre said last year's big hamper winner, a woman from Narrandera, was blown away by her prizes as they had sorted out all of her last-minute Christmas shopping woes.
"We want to get people to come down and see what we have at this end of town because a lot of the time people drive to businesses but don't actually walk along the streets and see what we have down here and how much it has grown," she said.
Residents will also need to find a missing figure which they will need to circle.
Entries will need to be handed in by December 20 with the winners drawn on December 21.
Businesses taking part in the initiative include The Huntress, Sculpted Jewels, Wagga Anglican, Little Triffids Flowers, The Curious Rabbit, Life Style Lighting, Paper Street, Northside Pharmacy, St Prin, The Style Bar, Romano's, Emmy Lou Wildflowers, Kidsons, My Shed Home, Elm Avenue, Raine and Horne, Texas Jane, McGrath, Wagga Cycle Centre, Monty and Moo, Quickprint, Uneke Homewares, Jungle Duke Hotel, Evan Marceau, Hammond Health, Complete Skin, Smiley's, Riverina Hair and Beauty, Uneke Lounge, Thirsty Crow and Framed By Bek.
