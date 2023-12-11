Callcut earns silver at All Schools; Okerenyang, Krause close to return

Grififth's Christian Callcut has jumped an impressive eight centimetres above his previous personal best to win silver at the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships.
The 16-year-old competed alongside the best school-aged athletes in the country in Perth over the weekend, clearing an impressive 2.02m to finish second behind Victoria's Liam Shadbolt.
Just a month into training with Riverina coach Greg Wiencke, Callcut has made significant improvements on his jumps.
"He jumped amazing," Wiencke said.
"His PB was 194cm, and he ended up jumping 202cm, got the silver medal and was just two centimetres off winning the whole thing."
Settling into training under Wiencke well, Callcut has been making solid progress on his jumps.
With his wits about him, Wiencke said Callcut is making adjustments almost immediately on request.
"He's a new athlete to the squad, he's only been part of the squad for a month so we've had a few sessions and he obviously hadn't been coached properly in the past so as he was moving along he was developing quite well," he said.
"I expected him to get a PB but definitely not an eight centimetre PB like that, it was pretty phenomenal.
"He's an awesome kid, he really understands instructions and I'm pretty lucky with the likes of Grace and Daniel and now Christian and a few of the others at that higher level, you can give them a simple instruction and they're able to adapt it within that next attempt."
Knowing how quickly athletes can progress when they first get coaching, Wiencke is excited to see what is ahead for Callcut in the 2024 season.
Meanwhile fellow Riverina talents Grace Krause (Temora) and Daniel Okerenyang (Wagga) missed the meet due to injury.
Following a massive meet two weeks ago, where he beat his personal best and narrowly missed breaking a 50 year NSW long jump record, Okerenyang was rested for the All Schools with a hamstring injury.
Wiencke said he obtained a hamstring twinge at the meet and after seeing a physiotherapist was advised to not compete in Perth.
Now on holidays for a month, he'll return to training in early 2024 with eyes on the World Athletics U20 Championships to be held in Peru in August.
Just two weeks after returning from the Youth Commonwealth Games, Krause sustained a broke fibula during an Australian rules grand final game.
Wiencke said the sprinter has been progressing well with rehab and is expecting her to be back on track in January.
