Late rally from Jones creates close Riverina trainers' premiership race

A big month from Ellen Jones, including a hat-trick at Riverina Paceway on Friday, has helped turn the Southwest and Riverina trainers' premiership race into a tight contest.
Jones was nine wins behind defending champion David Kennedy in late October.
However she's reduced the margin to just three wins with six meetings left in the region for the season.
The 30-year-old was surprised by how tight the race has become.
"I thought they would be way out in front but we've had a good couple of weeks," Jones said.
Jones has trained 43 winners in the region this season.
However she doesn't head to Albury on Tuesday full of confidence for more success.
Jones has two runners engaged, both in the Lianna Jayde Photography 3YO Pace (1770m) to conclude the seven-race program.
Skip On Over has drawn barrier two, and has been sent out as favourite in his two unplaced efforts since switching stables.
However Jones isn't going in with high hopes.
"He's just a bit of a funny little horse," she said.
"He's had a few problems with his back so we're just trying to get on top of that but I think at the moment he's probably feeling really good.
"We will see and he's drawn good so that's a big help for him and I think he will get around the track fine."
With husband Blake to drive Skip On Over, Jones will partner Kamikaze Scoob.
He's yet to be placed in 10 starts, but Jones has been pleased with his attitude this time in.
"He's not very fast but he's actually trying pretty hard this prep, which he wasn't last time, but he hasn't got much going for him except he does have good manners," she said.
"He should get a nice little suck along."
Kennedy only lines up one chance at Albury, last-start winner Agent Callan.
Jones expects to have a better chance at making inroads at Leeton on Friday.
"We will have a few extras in, more than we're taking to Albury, and a bit more quality," she said.
Regardless of how the premiership race finishes, Jones has been pleased with their season.
"It would really top off the season, we've had a really good year and were able to get a few extra horses now that we've got Ky (Bloomfield) working for us full-time, and Harvey (Odgers) comes up on the weekends and before school," she said.
"It would be pretty cool if we could get it."
Meanwhile husband Blake's four wins at Riverina Paceway on Friday has him in front in the Southwest and Riverina drivers' premiership.
He has trailed cousin Jackson Painting for most of the year, but hit the front last month.
Jones has driven 83 winners to be five clear of Painting.
He has four chances at Albury on Tuesday while Painting has drives in six of the seven races.
