The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Late rally from Jones creates close Riverina trainers' premiership race

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 11 2023 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera couple Blake and Ellen Jones are in the top two of both the Southwest and Riverina drivers' and trainers' premierships. Picture by Les Smith
Narrandera couple Blake and Ellen Jones are in the top two of both the Southwest and Riverina drivers' and trainers' premierships. Picture by Les Smith

A big month from Ellen Jones, including a hat-trick at Riverina Paceway on Friday, has helped turn the Southwest and Riverina trainers' premiership race into a tight contest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.