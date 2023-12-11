Peter Churche's memory to be honoured with the debut of Dolly at Wagga

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman expects that there will be hardly a dry eye at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday if Dolly can win on race debut.
Dolly will carry the colours of late Wagga trainer Peter Churche, who passed away in September aged 79.
He was one of a select few that was going to race Dolly on a lease from breeder Doug Walker.
While his name remains in the ownership, sadly, he will be watching from above when Dolly steps out for her debut in the opening race at Wagga on Tuesday, the Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1065m).
"It will a tearjerking day if she gets up," Spackman said.
"We're disappointed he's not here to see it but it will be a touching moment.
"Obviously Pete's no longer in the horse but he's in the papers until we can get things sorted there. We're going to race in his colours for the rest of her career as a tribute to the big fella."
By Xtravagant, Dolly is a half sister to Fil, who has won two races for the Spackman stable.
The three-year-old filly is raced by the Spackman team, Walker, Brian and Lizzie McDonald and Phil and Maree Collins.
She's drawn the outside in barrier seven and will be ridden by Mathew Cahill. She's trialled nicely for second behind well-performed racehorses Cliff House and Burrandana.
"She's still learning the trade, that's the biggest thing with her. She's not the fullproof product yet," Spackman explained.
"She's a nice mover, she's a nice horse to do anything with but you probably won't see the best of her until next time in.
"We'll give her a couple of starts this time, see where we're at, and hopefully she can get the job done (on Tuesday). She's a very nice filly."
Also on debut for the Spackman stable on Tuesday is Galatians in the Maiden Plate (1200m).
Galatians had two starts for Godolphin and then was purchased and syndicated by Peter Butler, who raced Crown Empress with Spackman.
He's drawn barrier one with Cahill in the saddle. He's only had two race starts in provincial grade where he's only beaten a few home.
"He come with a few little issues. He's a beautiful horse to do anything with, he's typical of Godolphin's stock, but there's a few little niggling problems. They're not worth worrying about but they're there," Spackman said.
"We had to iron out a few little problems but hopefully we're on the right path.
"We're in a lot lesser grade so we shouldn't be too far away, all things being equal.
"He's got great manners, just watching his trials and his exposed form, he's a little bit slow into gear. We haven't done anything there but they've snagged him each time by the look of it. He's drawn a gate here, M Cahill on, what more could you ask for?"
Spackman said a first-up win isn't out of the question.
"It wouldn't surprise me. We're hitting and hoping," he said.
"You don't know what he's going to do on race day. On his work, he's a nice horse. He might be better with a little break too but we just thought we'd have a look at him while he's up and ready to go."
The third of Spackman's runners on Tuesday is Underpants resuming in the Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1065m).
Underpants has won two of his four starts and is on the path towards the Country Championships.
While he's unbeaten fresh, Spackman acknlowedged the three-year-old has the task in front of him on Tuesday, carrying 62kg from the outside gate for Cahill.
"It's a huge ask for a three-year-old," Spackman said.
"He's got the ability, he's unbeaten first up, he'll run a race, he doesn't know how not to.
"Wait until he learns how to travel and let go. He knows how to do it, he just doesn't know how to do it properly. He's very progressive."
