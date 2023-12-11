The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Peter Churche's memory to be honoured with the debut of Dolly at Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 11 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Peter Churche (right) will be honoured by Dolly, who will carry his colours when making her debut at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith
The late Peter Churche (right) will be honoured by Dolly, who will carry his colours when making her debut at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman expects that there will be hardly a dry eye at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday if Dolly can win on race debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.