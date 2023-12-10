'Don't go alone': Dangers of Wagga's waterways laid bare

The dangers of the Murrumbidgee River are something of which Wagga's rescuers are all too aware.
Wagga City Council has joined with Royal Life Saving NSW (RLSNSW) in reminding residents and visitors to stay safe and vigilant around waterways.
People of all ages, abilities and familiarity with their ability to swim are urged to practice water safety throughout the summer as they look for cool relief from the heat of the day.
The messages from both Council and RLSNSW's Riverina manager Michael Dasey are strong: take care and make smart decisions.
"Don't go alone, don't underestimate and don't consume alcohol or drugs prior to engaging in aquatic activities," Mr Dasey said.
"Aquatic tragedies affect everyone in the community because they can be prevented."
The Murrumbidgee was again named in the nation's top five deadliest waterways in September - alongside the Murray, Yarra, Hawkesbury and Swan rivers - in the 2023 National Drowning Report.
It showed 76 people drowned in rivers in the previous year.
Council's manager or recreation and economic development, Ben Creighton, asks locals and visitors alike to be aware of the risks when swimming or boating on the Murrumbidgee River.
"The river is unpredictable, with fast currents, cold water and underwater debris, all of which can create dangerous situations within seconds," Mr Creighton said.
Mr Creighton urged residents to wear lifejackets when using a watercraft and to check conditions when entering the water.
The Council urged how all waterways are constant risk to individuals and that it wasn't just limited to lakes, creeks, dams and rivers but also indoors such as swimming pools be it at home or in public.
They urged locals to learn important skills how to swim, something which is especially important to children and basic life saving skills.
"Learning CPR and doing a first aid course can give you the skills that could one day help you save a life," Mr Dasey said.
Swimmers should check the conditions before entering the water slowly, wearing a life jacket and being aware of submerged objects like trees and branches.
