Voss commits to VFL club should he not secure Fremantle spot

By Matt Malone
Updated December 11 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 11:00am
Wagga footballer Pat Voss enjoying training at Fremantle. Picture by Fremantle Dockers
PORT Melbourne has announced the signing of Pat Voss for next season.

