Voss commits to VFL club should he not secure Fremantle spot

PORT Melbourne has announced the signing of Pat Voss for next season.
The signing comes as Voss aims to extend his time at AFL level by training at Fremantle in the hope of a spot on the Dockers' list via the pre-season supplemental selection period.
As a back-up, Voss has committed to Port Melbourne for season 2024.
Voss claimed Essendon's VFL best and fairest this year in his second year on the Bombers' rookie list.
He was since delisted by Essendon and took up an invite to train with the Dockers.
Port Melbourne coach Adam Skrobalak believes Voss will be a Dockers player next year but is happy to have him on board in case that falls through.
"We want to put some stuff in place where if he doesn't get the opportunity at Freo that we can showcase his skills at this level to get him another opportunity either mid-season or at the end of the season," Skrobalak said.
Both Voss and Port Melbourne should know their fate by February 19, when the supplemental selection period ends.
Port Melbourne football manager Glenn Balmforth was also thrilled to have Voss commit to the club.
"While we would love to have Patrick with us at Port, we would be equally as happy to see him get great reward for his hard work and commitment with another opportunity at AFL level," Balmforth said.
"Should that not eventuate, we have no doubt Pat will have a great season with the Borough and further opportunities will come down the track.
"It was very evident from our conversations he is extremely competitive and driven by success, which is exactly the type of player we want at the Borough."
Before heading to Perth, Voss spoke about how comfortable he was with his commitment to Port Melbourne should he not secure a spot on Fremantle's list.
