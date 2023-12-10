The Daily Advertiser
Woman airlifted to Sydney, driver charged with fleeing Wagga crash

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
December 11 2023
Police at the scene of a North Wagga crash that a man is accused of fleeing from. PIcture by Ash Smith
A speeding driver who allegedly fled the scene of a two-car crash that saw an elderly woman airlifted to Sydney has been arrested.

