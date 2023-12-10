Woman airlifted to Sydney, driver charged with fleeing Wagga crash

A speeding driver who allegedly fled the scene of a two-car crash that saw an elderly woman airlifted to Sydney has been arrested.
Korey Johnson, 33, appeared before Magistrate Rebecca Hosking on Monday after being charged by police nine hours after the collision on Wagga's edge.
Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to North Wagga on Friday afternoon after being notified of the crash, which occurred on Mill Street around 1.15pm.
There they found a silver Toyota Aurion and a blue Holden Commodore had collided near the East Street intersection.
Two patients were treated at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further medical help.
A 74-year-old woman, who paramedics confirmed on Friday was taken to hospital with a chest injury, was later airlifted to St George Hospital.
She remains there in a stable condition, police said on Monday, while a 62-year-old man has since been released from Wagga Base.
Riverina Police District officers investigating the crash arrested Johnson over his alleged role in the collision on Friday night.
The 33-year-old was taken from Anzac Avenue to Wagga police station, where he was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, as well as one each of failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm, speeding, and not exchanging particulars.
He was formally refused bail in his appearance at Wagga Local Court on Monday. He is due back in the same court on January 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.