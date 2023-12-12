The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Whole town behind Lochie after a sore throat became a fight for his life

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
December 12 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hay's Lochie Pratt has contracted a rare bacteria that left him fighting for his life in Westmead Hospital. Picture supplied
Hay's Lochie Pratt has contracted a rare bacteria that left him fighting for his life in Westmead Hospital. Picture supplied

Lochie Pratt has his whole town's support behind him as his family gets planning his long road to recovery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.