Whole town behind Lochie after a sore throat became a fight for his life

Lochie Pratt has his whole town's support behind him as his family gets planning his long road to recovery.
When the 19-year-old Hay resident came down with a sore throat, little did he or his family know soon he would be fighting for his life.
Lochie had contracted a rare bacterial infection that led to strokes, seizures and being transferred to a Sydney hospital.
Arcanobacterium haemolyticum - even the name hints at something mysterious and secret - left doctors at Hay, Griffith and Wagga hospitals baffled.
Even after Lochie was flown to Westmead Hospital, where doctors were able to identify the illness, the rarity of arcanobacterium infections left them unsure of the treatment path.
Lochie's mother Marie Watt has been by his side through the whole affair since he first presented with symptoms on October 22.
"I'm across the road in a motel, but it's so hard when you're from the country and don't have support around you," she said.
"I have a business back in Hay, and my partner is doing it all by himself which is pretty hard.
"The town have been amazing - they've really tried to get behind us, so we feel really luck."
Just a few days after contracting the bacteria, Lochie had lost feeling on the left side of his body, and started having strokes and seizures.
While the immediate danger of death appears to have passed, he still has no feeling in his left leg, and has undergone surgery to expand blocked blood vessels in his brain.
Family friend Kathryn Ridley has set up a Gofundme page to help pay Lochie's medical expenses through the long road to recovery.
His community has donated more than $18,000 in the week since it was created.
Ms Watt said this would help not only with ongoing physiotherapy, but with the home modifications they might need in order to help him maintain independence.
"He has 100 per cent vision back in his right eye. He had the best of the best doctors for that surgery," she said.
"His brain area is still swollen, and he's on really strong medication so we're playing the waiting game. It all depends on his MRIs each week.
"[I hope] for him to be independent. To be able to walk. He loved his sport, for him to be able to play again would be amazing."
You can donate to Lochie's gofundme page here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.