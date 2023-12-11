The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Business

Why Rashid and Syam believe care revolution could be next door in Wagga

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
December 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CareH founders Rashid Samad and Syam Mohan want to revolutionise the way nurses work by offering more diverse opportunities and better work/life balance. Picture by Madeline Begley
CareH founders Rashid Samad and Syam Mohan want to revolutionise the way nurses work by offering more diverse opportunities and better work/life balance. Picture by Madeline Begley

Aged care in the regions has been a wicked problem for successive governments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.