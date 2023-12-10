Starr helps Kooringal Colts take important win over Wagga RSL

Hamish Starr delivered with both the bat and ball to help Kooringal Colts to a key win.
After sliding down the order at Harris Park on Saturday, Starr helped a middle order rally against Wagga RSL.
Coming in at 4-69, which soon became 5-71, Starr (44) and Daniel Perri put on a 58-run partnership to help Colts finish with 177.
Sam Smith did plenty of damage for Wagga RSL as he finished with 5-27.
However the Bulldogs struggled for any momentum in their run chase.
Starr struck with the first ball of the innings and Kooringal were consistently able to pick up wickets to take a 66-run victory.
The win moves Colts within two points of both Wagga RSL and South Wagga and they are now six points clear of fifth-placed St Michaels.
Coach Keenan Hanigan thought it was an important win for the side.
"We knew this game was massive and the four points were going to help both teams towards the end of the year," Hanigan said.
"We knew we were up for a challenge as they have flogged us in our last couple of games so we really wanted to show we could play and beat a team like RSL.
"It's very pleasing, it's good to get some momentum and hopefully we can get some more before Christmas."
Hanigan, who is standing in as captain, elected to reshuffle their batting order with Starr dropping down in a bid for the side to bat deeper.
While opener Shaun Smith (37) started things off positively, it wasn't looking ideal for Colts before Starr helped them to more of a defendable total.
"It wasn't the runs that we wanted but we knew 177 was still competitive and we were confident we could still win the game," Hanigan said.
"There's a lot of work to do with the bat still, and we need those one or two people to get a big score.
"It wasn't looking good at one stage we were looking at 120 so it was good the middle to lower order wagged a little bit and got us to a total we thought was still very competitive in the end."
Starr, who represented Riverina this season, has had a quieter start for the Colts.
However he played two crucial roles for the side as he also finished with three wickets.
"We all know what Starry can do and it's just about all putting it together," Hanigan said.
KOORINGAL COLTS 177 (H Starr 44, S Smith 37; S Smith 5-27) d WAGGA RSL 111 (H Starr 3-19, K Hanigan 2-13)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.