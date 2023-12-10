All the photos from a buckin' good time at Wagga RSL Christmas Party

Fireworks illuminated the night sky, a mechanical reindeer provided thrills and the bowling greens came alive with performances as the Wagga RSL celebrated the festive season.
The club's annual Christmas Party on the Greens event attracted a big crowd on Friday night.
The party was set up on the greens, where people had access to a variety of food vendors and seating areas to enjoy live music and performances by Triple Threat, Deja Groove & Spaul St.
The event also featured a mechanical reindeer, giant slide and maze, big baller wipeout inflatable, jumping castles, face painting, popcorn and fairy floss.
The party ended with a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm, before an over-18s after party got under way in the Sports Bar with live music from the band Roekt 88.
