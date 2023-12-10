The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Heat, rain, low availability: hit and miss start to Wagga softball season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 10 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine Looney bats for Turvey Park during a game earlier this season. Picture by Ash Smith
Katherine Looney bats for Turvey Park during a game earlier this season. Picture by Ash Smith

While the junior competitions went off without a hitch on Saturday morning, premier league softball to be played that afternoon was called off due to heat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help