Riverina keeps its cool as temperatures soar, heatwave continues

By Andrew Pearson
December 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Jermaine Tuua and his nine-year-old son Jahree, from Junee, enjoy a refreshing swim in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Jermaine Tuua and his nine-year-old son Jahree, from Junee, enjoy a refreshing swim in the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

The cool water of the Murrumbidgee River was the place to be as weekend temperatures climbed into the high 30s in Wagga - and even higher elsewhere in the region.

