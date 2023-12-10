South Wagga hits back to winning form in fine style

South Wagga moved themselves back into second place with another big one-day win.
After falling short against Wagga City in last week's Twenty20, returning to the longer format coincided with another win for the Blues.
This time around they had too much firepower for Lake Albert at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
After bowling out the Bulls for 102, the Blues only lost one wicket as they went past their target at the start of the 21st over.
Brayden Ambler did most of the damage with the bat, making the most of an early life to score an unbeaten 64 off 68 deliveries, an innings which included nine fours and two sixes.
After picking up four wickets late in Lake Albert's issues, Blues coach Joel Robinson was also unbeaten on 21.
Robinson believes the Blues' strengths again shone in the longer format.
"It was a pretty convincing win," Robinson said.
"I think our one-day form stacks up so we were confident going into it.
"We've seemed to play pretty well against Lake Albert in the last couple of years."
After taking over the captaincy this week, Nathan Cooke got the Blues off to the perfect start after removing Jacson Somerville with the first ball of the match.
It really set the tone with the first six Bulls sent back to the sheds failing to reach double figures.
"We got a couple of early wickets and it just flowed on from there," Robinson said.
"The conditions were pretty good, it was obviously hot, but everyone bowled pretty well and we took all our chances in the field."
Only Tim Post, Stephan Gill and Scott Billington made it past nine in Lake Albert's total.
South Wagga went into the game without some of their best batsmen but it was far from an issue for the Blues who moved around Wagga RSL, who they face on Saturday, and back into second place.
The nine-wicket loss leaves the Bulls in last place with a clash against St Michaels, who are two points ahead of them, before the Christmas break.
SOUTH WAGGA 1-103 (B Ambler 64no) d LAKE ALBERT (T Post 25; J Robinson 4-24, J Guthrie 1-8, G Lyons 2-3)
