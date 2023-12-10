Year of preparation pays off for Lake Albert softballers at school knockout

Lake Albert Public School has earned silver at the PSSA softball state knockout competition.
The boy's team which featured players from years five and six had been training under the guidance of coach Terry Williams all year in preparation for the competition.
A local softballing legend in her own right, Williams has been running the school's softball program for a long time.
Assistant principal Tamara Edmunds said Williams' dedication to the program has been immense over the years.
Taking on new students every year, Edmunds said Williams has a special ability to pare back skills and help players master them.
"Terry has been training this group of boys after school for the whole year, it just shows her dedication and commitment to the sport," Edmunds said.
"The boys would train after school, the majority of the team don't play softball, they're athletes in their own right and play multiple sports, they're a bunch of athletes that have come together to learn the softball skills.
"Terry is somebody that's played softball at an elite level herself, and she breaks it down, teaching them how to field correctly, how to bat correctly, teaching them game sense so they are set up for success."
Travelling to Sydney last week, the team competed at Blacktown International Sportspark, home of softball for the 2000 Olympics.
After defeating Mona Vale Public School 7-4, the progressed into the grand final where they were defeated 10-1 to Orange's Calare Public School.
"They've loved learning all the skills to put together in order to play the game," Edmunds said.
"This group of boys are highly competitive and they just idolise every sport.
"They played Mona Vale Public School in their first game and that got them into the grand final and then came up against a very well drilled softball team, Calare Public School.
"They went down 10-1, but it's a huge credit to the boys to get into the grand final match and come second in the state.
"It just shows the calibre and strength of the sporting group of kids that we have at Lake Albert."
With half the team finishing their primary schooling in the coming weeks, Edmunds said it was a fantastic end to their final year at the school.
She's hopeful that those players who are in grade five will return to the team next year and continue playing with the school.
"Terry does a magnificent job of building up the skills of students and then bringing in the next lot of students to build their skills," Edmunds said.
"She's a very successful coach within her own right and she's been giving up her time for many many years to develop the softball skills of these kids.
"As a school we are sincerely grateful for the role she plays in our sporting community."
Returning to school on Friday, Edmunds said the team were thrilled with their efforts, while the entire school community got around them in support.
