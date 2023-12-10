The Daily Advertiser
Year of preparation pays off for Lake Albert softballers at school knockout

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 10 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 1:33pm
Lake Albert Public School boy's softball team came runners up in the PSSA Softball Knockout on Thursday. Picture supplied
Lake Albert Public School has earned silver at the PSSA softball state knockout competition.

