Crook pointed revolver at motorist, tried to get $41k with stolen cheques

A Wagga man pulled out a silver revolver and pointed it at the driver of a car who had followed him from Lockhart, a court has heard.
Sheldon Johnson was the passenger in a car being driven by a terrified woman he knew who had reluctantly given him a lift.
The man following had earlier given Johnson a lift into Lockhart.
Confronted with the sight of the gun pointing directly at him from about 100 metres, the man reversed his car about 150 metres.
"He stopped and saw (Johnson) raise the gun in his direction so he reversed further," Albury Local Court has been told, in an agreed set of facts submitted by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Fraser Lawrance.
Police arrived soon after, and later found the gun - an unloaded .32 Smith and Wesson, classified as a prohibited pistol.
Johnson fled in the woman's car, but didn't get far before it ran out of fuel. He then flagged down a white van for a lift.
Police arrested him in Albury later that same afternoon, February 9.
Johnson was charged with a large number of offences, including over a matter where he came into possession of an Albury man's stolen cheque book.
Johnson wrote five cheques to a total of $41,000 and tried to deposit these into his own bank account.
The man who had the pistol pointed at him had been flagged down by another woman who told him Johnson had not long tried to steal a utility from her home in Day Street.
She and her husband were inside their Lockhart house, on February 9 about 10.30am, when they heard their ute being started.
They ran outside and began shouting at Johnson, who by now was reversing out of the garage.
"What do you think you're doing, a---hole?" the man shouted.
Johnson kept reversing, but went straight into a fence.
The husband, magistrate Melissa Humphreys was told, ran over to the ute, opened the driver's door and - after a short struggle - pulled Johnson out.
Johnson ran off, going straight to the house of a woman he had known for six years.
He demanded that she take him to Boree Creek; initially, she refused but then relented.
As they drove off, the wife - by now standing in the street, searching for Johnson - saw the other man and hitched the lift.
The episode with the weapon happened after they followed Johnson, being driven by his female friend, to Boree Creek.
It was only after they got to Boree Creek that Johnson realised they were being followed.
Johnson, 35, of Adams Street, Ashmont, has been committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury after pleading guilty to several charge sequences.
These including charges of a second offence of police pursuit, likewise of driving while disqualified, driving a stolen car, two counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception, receiving property stolen outside of NSW, possessing an unauthorised pistol, using an offensive weapon with the intention of committing an indictable offence of intimidation and resisting police.
Johnson's offending began in the wake of the theft of a 2016 Holden Caprice from a farm shed near Forbes around January 20.
He was seen driving this car past the intersection of Dean and Kiewa streets, Albury, on February 2 at 1.02pm, "knowing that it had been stolen".
Johnson kept the car until February 9.
Fifteen minutes later, Johnson deposited five of the stolen cheques into his own account, at a National Australia Bank automatic teller machine.
The cheque book had been stolen in Victoria on January 31.
But before then, Johnson was seen driving a stolen white Subaru - it went missing from a car rental firm on December 3, 2022 - in the Wagga suburb of Turvey Park, on January 27 about 11.20am.
Johnson had just picked up a female friend from a cafe.
Police turned on their car's warning lights and sirens and gave chase, but Johnson ignored them and sped up to 90kmh in a 50kmh zone while crossing to the wrong side of the road.
The pursuit continued for less than two minutes, as police lost sight of the car.
Police went to the cafe to find the woman had returned to work. She told them Johnson was driving the car and had been staying at the Mercure Wagga hotel.
Johnson had booked into the hotel using someone else's identification, paying cash for the first of two nights.
But he left without paying the second night's bill of $189.
Johnson was a disqualified driver from March 23, 2021, to June 25, 2023.
Ms Humphreys further refused bail for Johnson to appear before the District Court in Albury on February 9, when a date for sentencing will be set.
She also ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report.
