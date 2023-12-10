Harper's hitting helps Wagga City create gap at the top of the ladder

Some big hitting from Jack Harper ensured Wagga City made light work of their run chase to create a little buffer at the top of the Wagga Cricket ladder.
The Cats are now two wins clear of their closest rivals with one more match before the Christmas break after a big win over St Michaels on Saturday.
While they were wasteful in the field, Wagga City still managed to bowl St Michaels out for 154 at McPherson Oval.
Harper (92 not out) and Daniel Welsh (50) then ensured they made light work of the chase.
Despite losing a couple of early wickets, the pair put on 104 before Welsh was dismissed by Beck Frostick.
Harper then finished off the job, with his innings featuring 11 fours and two sixes.
Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson was impressed with their efforts.
"To see Welshy and Jack put together a good innings was really pleasing," Thompson said.
"We need to get a couple more guys up the top of the order scoring runs, especially coming into the back end of the season and towards finals.
"It needs to be an all-round effort, not just one guy holding us up, but it was a great win.
"I'm super chuffed."
Despite taking a seven-wicket victory, and sitting clear on the ladder, Thompson believes there is still plenty of work on.
"It's probably the best we've bowled in any match for some time but our fielding was dreadful," he said.
"I think we put down six catches for the day and one ball didn't even hit the hands and got lost in the sun so if we had of taken all of our opportunities the boys up front probably could have had three or four each and bowled them out for 60 but it wasn't the case.
"We ended up bowling them out for 150 but the boys did their best work all day and never really gave them a chance to get away from us, which was really good."
Louis Grigg and Finlay Jenkins both took three wickets with Luke Friedlieb the only Saints batsmen to make it past 21.
Frostick and captain Nathan Corby both fell on that mark.
Wagga City are now eight points clear of South Wagga at the midway point of the season.
With plenty of inexperienced faces in the side this season, Thompson has been pleased with how they are contributing for the defending premiers.
"At the start of the year I was thinking we were going to be around the bottom with all the youth," he said.
"I think we've got five guys who have played less than 15 games each so to be on top of the ladder at this stage is so rewarding.
"The guys have been loving it, they've been really enjoyable to coach and hopefully we can keep going."
Wagga City 3-160 (J Harper 92no, D Welsh 50; S Williamson 2-24) d St Michaels 154 (L Friedlieb 41; L Grigg 3-15, F Jenkins 3-31)
