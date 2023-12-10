The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Christmas trail delivers festive fun as Santa arrives early in Wagga

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 10 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Santa and Mrs Claus have jingled their way across Wagga, spreading early Christmas cheer and checking those naughty and nice lists ahead of December 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.