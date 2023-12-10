Christmas trail delivers festive fun as Santa arrives early in Wagga

Santa and Mrs Claus have jingled their way across Wagga, spreading early Christmas cheer and checking those naughty and nice lists ahead of December 25.
The duo visited three locations on Wednesday, December 6, as part of Wagga City Council's Christmas Trail.
They began their magical tour at the Cootamundra Boulevard park in Gobbagombalin and then visited Henwood Park, before finishing at the city's botanic gardens.
There was plenty of fun to be had at all three locations, with free activities for kids and families, including workshops, bubble play and interactive performances.
The botanic gardens stopover also featured animals from the zoo and aviary.
The Christmas Trail was part of a broader program, which also features festive decorations in the city centre, such as bright Christmas flags and a trio of stars installed in the Civic Centre forecourt.
The council has also kicked of new Christmas giveaway.
The new interactive 'Giftmas' calendar, hosted on the Visit Wagga website, will reveal amazing prizes over 12 days leading up to Christmas.
Meanwhile, a new music video celebrating Christmas tourism in Wagga has been made in collaboration with the Riverina Conservatorium of Music, and will be performed live at the Christmas with the Con event at Riverside on December 16.
Visit the council website for more details on the Christmas program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.