Your say: Have we lost control? Where is city's traffic plan?

If this had happened back in the good old days you could go back to the dentist and it would be fixed for no charge. The dentists in those days always gave you at least four to six weeks warranty on their work. Apparently, not so today. I am not suggesting for one moment that all dentists are out of the same mould - they are not. It was just unfortunate for me that I crossed paths with a dentist who, if Ned Kelly was around today, he would be welcomed into the Kelly Gang with open arms.