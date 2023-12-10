Your say: Have we lost control? Where is city's traffic plan?

We have recently seen a slew of letters aimed at the Inland Rail and what Wagga might look like if it goes ahead as planned.
The recent rail information session was not an opportunity to discuss the impacts but rather a validation of the plan, so a PR exercise and a waste of time.
My open question is who is looking at the overall plan of traffic control in and around Wagga given competing council, state and federal responsibilities. What do I mean:
Open questions regarding Inland Rail and the upgrading of the Edmondson overpass, still a single lane and no sign of repair forthcoming; plus the Bourke Street rail crossing, will it ever be an under or overpass?
Marshalls Creek duplication, surely now a significant hazard, where is the fix?
Gobbagombalin Bridge and the brave proposal for Travers Street, when the solution is blindingly obvious, and it's not what is being proposed. It's a growth corridor to the north for goodness sake.
The almost annual bitumen resurfacing of the Sturt Highway between Tasman Road and Stuart Road, where all the heavy machinery services are located so on any day over 38 degrees it gets torn up. Heard of concrete?
The 'new' Bunnings traffic plan, you have to be kidding, good luck to surrounding businesses and your parking needs.
A heavy vehicle bypass to take the significant amount of B-double traffic from traversing the city, through roundabouts where they don't fit without occupying both lanes. Leading to the Eunony Bridge Road/Byrnes Road roundabout, take a look at the witness marks to see how clever that design is.
I see no sign of coordination but perhaps I'm not looking in the right place, is there a right place?
In the past, people who were held in the lowest esteem for their lack of credibility and honesty, were predominantly used car salesmen. Not anymore. In the rip-off stakes they have not been overtaken by dentists and lawyers. The placings now read: dentists 1st, lawyers 2nd and used car salesmen a distant 3rd. And I can speak with some authority on these placings garnered from personal experience.
A while ago I attended a dental surgery and I was hardly settled back in the chair when I was told I needed an x-ray. No explanation was given as to why I needed to have one and, after it was 'taken', the dentist made no comment. I wasn't even shown the x-ray. In hindsight, I doubt very much if one was even taken. That was rip-off number one.
The procedure itself took about 10 minutes and, when it was finished, I was told that it was only "temporary". I then went to the reception desk to pay my account. I was told that the bill for the "temporary" 10 minute job came to a whopping $262! I reeled back, stunned. When I regained some of my composure I paid the bill and left the surgery. This was rip-off number two.
But that's not the end of the story. Some six days later the "temporary" procedure fell out. When the surgery was contacted I was informed that there was no warranty on the procedure that I had and, if I wanted it re-done, I would have to pay the full price again! That was rip-off number three.
If this had happened back in the good old days you could go back to the dentist and it would be fixed for no charge. The dentists in those days always gave you at least four to six weeks warranty on their work. Apparently, not so today. I am not suggesting for one moment that all dentists are out of the same mould - they are not. It was just unfortunate for me that I crossed paths with a dentist who, if Ned Kelly was around today, he would be welcomed into the Kelly Gang with open arms.
So, the moral of the story is this: When you go to a dentist don't fall for the old "x-ray" ruse. Get an estimate of what the procedure is going to cost and, importantly, make sure there is a warranty on the work performed.
However, my experience is not unique. There are many similar cases happening all around the country. Any fair-minded person would have to agree that to pay all that money for a 10 minute sub-standard procedure, that lasted about a week, was excessive in the extreme.
It's about time that the government stepped in and gave the dental industry a long overdue shakeup. At least some form of regulation to curb the industry's present open slather, free-for-all would be welcomed. And while they are at it, a lesson in ethics wouldn't go astray. The blatant exploitation and profiteering frenzy, especially against the most vulnerable members of our society, has got to stop.
This year's annual United Nations climate conference, COP 28, is presently being held in Dubai - United Arab Emirates.
Expectations have been high for a considerable time that a large number of countries at the conference will call for a phase out of fossil fuels.
Lobbyists for fossil fuel related industries at COP 28 number approx. 2450-four times as many as last year.
A great number of people around the world will be hoping good judgement and sanity prevails and the fossil fuel lobbyists do not come out winners at COP 28.
