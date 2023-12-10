Peace for Gaza and fight against domestic violence on council agenda

While protesters across the country complain harsh laws are stifling their ability to speak out, Wagga City Council is bucking the trend.
At their last meeting for the year, councillors will vote on support for peace in Gaza, support for sixteen days of activism against domestic and family violence, and a petition asking for council to include a character test for the names of places.
The motion to support a peace in Gaza has been moved by councillors Richard Foley and Jenny McKinnon.
It ask that the council "condemn[s] violence of all kinds, notes the need for an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza, [and] acknowledges calls from around the world for peaceful resolution of the conflict between Israel and Palestine".
Cr McKinnon has joined a Friday rally for peace in Palestine a number of times since Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Palestine.
She said the motion was about calling for an end to violence of all kinds, from all perpetrators - not taking sides in the conflict.
"Wagga has a fine history as a designated peace city through the Rotary system, and of course we have a humanitarian background through out role as a resettlement city for refugees," she said
"We might not be able to do anything directly, but it's about adding our voice, acknowledging what's going on. The more councils, the more governments do this, the more pressure there is.
"We are not anti-Semites. We are not supporting terrorists. We condemn violence of all kinds, and we hope everyone in the city supports our goals in that."
While some Sydney councils have been criticised for taking a stand on violence in Gaza, they have been criticised by Jewish groups for being "callous and irresponsible".
Meanwhile, the NSW government and NSW Police said in October they were "cracking down" on pro-Palestinian protests.
Cr Foley said he was less concerned about that kind of polarisation In Wagga. He said locals were intelligent enough to understand the difference between calling for peace and supporting a terrorist group.
"When it comes to global hostilities, Australia should be the Switzerland of the south, Australia should be a neutral country ... I believe our armed forces should never leave more than 500km off the cost," he said.
"There's nothing coming from me, or Jenny McKinnon, to suggest we want to be soft on Hamas, so any suggestion to the contrary is absolute rubbish.
"It's disgraceful what's happening to innocent families [in Palestine]. Entire families being blown up. What's happened to the people of Israel is disgraceful and barbaric."
Mayor Dallas Tout has added to council's activist agenda, raising a motion to support 16 days of action against domestic and family violence.
The mayoral minute commends the leadership of Wagga Women's Health Centre and asks for a report on the council's involvement in activities that support the prevention of domestic and family violence.
In their report, council staff noted their involvement in five events, and continued participation in the "No More Silence" campaign through December.
Noting increased reporting of domestic and family violence in the Riverina over the past five years, the council has added support for services addressing coercive control, abuse and partner violence to their advocacy plan.
Wagga Women's Health President Vickie Burkinshaw said state, federal and local governments all needed to work together to prevent violence against women.
She said this brought Wagga one step closer to that outcome.
"This came out of a conversation between Dallas and the Women's Health Centre. The fact he's been willing to take this on means we can hold council accountable for making sure there's action behind the rhetoric," she said.
"This goes to show what happens when you go belly to belly with someone and they're personally moved ... I think we have to remember that as a community - this issue is deeply personal.
"Statistically, things are getting worse - we know that from the number of presentations we're having as we go towards Christmas. I'm glad to see council taking an active role."
A petition with 63 signatures asking for a character test to be applied to any places named after people will also be tabled at Monday night's meeting.
Received on October 23, the petition seeks "the introduction of a council policy which would provide for the removal of naming plaques and/or signage recognising a person or persons in circumstances where such a person or persons have subsequently fallen from grace through inappropriate or unacceptable actions or behaviours".
Strategic asset planner Ben Creighton said the council already had the discretion to remove plaques after five years and rename parks.
Mr Creighton's report recommended a review into the policy that would allow absolute discretion to remove plaques.
"Once this is review is finalised and adopted, council would then have a policy base for the removal of any plaque, name or signage if it is identified and resolved by council that the person is no longer worthy of the recognition," he said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone or text 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
