Early Christmas present for city's north as first church set to launch

The first church for Wagga's northern suburbs is set to officially launch this weekend with a Christmas theme.
Northern Life Church, the first Anglican parish to branch out into the city's fastest growing suburbs, is encouraging the public to come along and sing some Christmas carols for the special occasion this Sunday.
In a region, and indeed nation, where affinity with Christianity has been on the decline for decades, the birth of a new church bucks that trend.
In the 2021 national census, 31.3 per cent of Wagga LGA residents ticked "no religion" when asked to choose a religious affiliation, up from 22.2 per cent in 2016.
But Reverend Mark Evers, 46, is working against the grain.
He said while the church, which meets in The Riverina Anglican College's Junior School administration building, currently has about 20 attendees, that is only set to increase.
"We believe the spiritual dimension of life is just as important as everything else," Reverend Evers said.
"We want to meet people where they are with the good news of Jesus."
Reverend Evers said the church "welcomes everyone" of all ages and from all backgrounds and takes a "more casual, low-key approach" to church.
"We welcome everyone to come as they are and meet together with God - that's our motto," he said.
But in a day and age where Christianity is no longer practised by the majority of Australians, Reverend Evers believes it's still important.
"Christianity recognises that the universe is more than what we can just see and touch," he said.
"People are spiritual and there is a yearning for spirituality in our community.
"Christianity is an opportunity to make real deep lasting connections both with one another but also with the god who loves us, made us and sent his son that we might be his children."
Christmas is the time when Christians celebrate that occasion and Reverend Evers encouraged all to come along for the carols and official launch on Sunday.
The carol service will begin at 4pm on Sunday, December 10, with a light afternoon tea to follow.
