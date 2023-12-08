The Daily Advertiser
Early Christmas present for city's north as first church set to launch

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 8 2023 - 9:00pm
Reverend Mark Evers at the Northern Life Anglican Church, which is holding a Christmas Carols event this Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
The first church for Wagga's northern suburbs is set to officially launch this weekend with a Christmas theme.

