Severe storm warning issued as 100km/h+ winds lash Riverina

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Riverina on Friday afternoon as damaging winds lash the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology said hot temperatures and a surface trough were responsible for generating thunderstorm activity across southwestern NSW.
"Strong winds aloft and dry surface conditions are assisting the development of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds," the bureau said.
The alert, issued at 4.34pm, warned severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Albury, Corowa, Holbrook and Lockhart.
Although not currently covered by the warning, Deniliquin experienced a north-northwesterly wind gust of 113km/h at 3.12pm on Friday.
A northwesterly wind gust of 65km/h was recorded at Hay Airport at 4.29pm, just minutes after the mercury hit a peak of 43 degrees.
As of 5pm, Wagga was not included in the warning area but the bureau said severe thunderstorms were developing in central and far western parts of the state this afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.