Fire shuts major highway as temperatures climb across Riverina

A truck and grass fire is continuing to disrupt drivers on a section of the Hume Highway.
The highway was initially shut in both directions at Bookham, east of Jugiong, about 3.30pm on Friday and motorists told to avoid the area.
One lane of the highway has since reopened in each direction.
However, one southbound lane and one northbound lane remain closed, so motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Motorists are also advised to take extra care, and follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews, a NSW Transport Management Centre spokesperson said.
The fire, which broke out on the highway near Jugiong Creek, was burning as temperatures climbed into the low 40s in parts of the Riverina on Friday.
As of 4pm, the mercury had climbed as high as 42.9 degrees in Hay and 35.5 at Wagga.
