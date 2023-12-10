The Daily Advertiser
Venue shift drives big support as car show raises cash for Carevan

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated December 10 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:16pm
Carevan Wagga manager Wendy Fritsch and chair David Brennan (in green shirts) receive a $6000 donation from Riverina Monaro Club members Patrick O'Brien, Col Haisell, Barry Collins and president Tony Kelly. Picture by Madeline Begley
A Wagga car club has donated the funds raised through its annual car show to a charity helping those in need.

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

