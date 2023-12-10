Venue shift drives big support as car show raises cash for Carevan

A Wagga car club has donated the funds raised through its annual car show to a charity helping those in need.
The Riverina Monaros and Holdens Car Club has handed $6000 to Carevan.
"We generally target local charities which generally don't get much federal funding, so they rely on donations from the Wagga community," club president Tony Kelly said.
"They [Carevan] go out a couple of nights a week and provide food and service to the local people doing it a bit tough and we're more than happy to help them out."
The club's Wagga Classic Car Show and Shine event showcased a variety of models of cars, trucks and motorcycles - from vintage models to modern ones - in the Equex car park during October.
Mr Kelly said the event had kept growing every year and he believed the new venue and location has made the difference.
"Last year, we had 150 cars. This year, there were 200 cars and a large spread of vehicles there - some from Canberra and further away," he said.
"It was an excellent kind of display, with a large variety of bikes, cars and trucks, and it just keeps growing. Hopefully we can keep growing it."
Mr Kelly believed the reason for the show's growing popularity was a strong appetite for cars in the Riverina, as well as the community's generosity and the fact the club donated a portion of the money raised to charity.
"It's not just people paying through the gate, there's a lot of sponsors that support it as well," he said.
"So we'll keep growing and I hope that the community gets right behind it."
