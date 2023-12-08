Geddes, Toohey the pick of a talented bunch at Riverina school sports awards

TWO Albury students were recognised for outstanding years at Riverina School Sports Association's awards ceremony in Wagga on Friday.
Another action-packed year of school sport was celebrated with Riverina School Sports Association's annuals Blues awards ceremony at Wagga RSL club.
Albury Public School's discus champion Isla Geddes and Albury High School's star swimmer Sienna Toohey were judged as the pick of a talented bunch.
Geddes took out the Bernie O'Connor Memorial Award for the most outstanding primary school student, while Toohey took out the high school equivalent, the Lorraine Wright Memorial Award.
Toohey, 14, was named female swimmer of the meeting at School Sport Australia's national championships, breaking records in all five of her swims.
She was proud to be recognised at Riverina level.
"It was great, I was honestly not expecting it," Toohey said.
The year eight student holds all breaststroke records from school to national level. She said it's been a phenomenal year.
"It was the best year I've probably ever had," she said.
Toohey's goal is to represent Australia at the highest level.
"Olympics obviously, world championships," she said.
Geddes overcame a broken leg to claim the national under 12 girls discus title.
She even progressed past the Riverina stage by competing with a broken leg. She said it was a great year.
"Apart from breaking my leg," Geddes said.
"At Riverina, I still had my cast on and still managed to win. I threw it 25 metres with the cast on."
Geddes is also a talented footballer and was selected to represent NSW at Australian rules also.
Geddes was honoured to be awarded the Bernie O'Connor Memorial.
"It's pretty good. I'm very proud to win it," she said.
Also at the awards on Friday, long-time Riverina School Sports Association official Jason Wilesmith was represented with life membership.
