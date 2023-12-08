The Daily Advertiser
Geddes, Toohey the pick of a talented bunch at Riverina school sports awards

MM
By Matt Malone
December 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Albury Public School's Isla Geddes and Albury High School's Sienna Toohey show off their respective Bernie O'Connor and Lorraine Wright memorial awards at Riverina School Sports Association's annual blues awards at Wagga RSL Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Albury Public School's Isla Geddes and Albury High School's Sienna Toohey show off their respective Bernie O'Connor and Lorraine Wright memorial awards at Riverina School Sports Association's annual blues awards at Wagga RSL Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

TWO Albury students were recognised for outstanding years at Riverina School Sports Association's awards ceremony in Wagga on Friday.

