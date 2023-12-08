The Daily Advertiser
Popular pies thrown out after four-legged culprit cuts power to town

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 8 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Ganmain Bakery third year apprentice baker Phin Murphy works by iPhone-light to cook up pastries for the following day due to a power outage. Picture contributed
A popular Riverina bakery has been forced to chuck out dozens of pies after it experienced its longest ever power outage, which is being blamed on a four-footed reptile.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

