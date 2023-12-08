Trial date set as Riverina drug bust accused fights charges

A man has been committed to stand trial after allegedly trafficking hundreds of grams of drugs through the Riverina.
Queensland man James Le-McKay faced Wagga District Court for the first time on Friday, when he pleaded not guilty to one count of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, 377.7 grams of cocaine, and not guilty to a back up charge of possessing a prohibited drug.
Shortly after 11pm on March 25, Le-McKay and a co-accused Kole Collings-Graham - both from Brisbane - were arrested after police pulled over a car on Mount Street, just off the Hume Highway, at South Gundagai.
The pair were both charged with commercial supply of cocaine and possessing a prohibited drug after officers allegedly found 377.7 grams of cocaine in their possession.
Collings-Graham, 20, was also charged with driving while disqualified.
Appearing in court earlier this year, both were ordered both to post $2000 for bail and surrender their passports.
In court this week, police laid an alternate charge alleging Le-McKay also supplied 368.8 grams of methamphetamine between 11.05pm on March 25 and 12.30am on March 26 at South Gundagai.
Last month, Le-McKay entered a not guilty plea to supplying a commercial quantity of cocaine.
In court on Friday, Judge Gordon Lerve committed the matter to trial on August 26, 2024.
Collings-Graham is yet to enter a plea and his matter is set to return to Wagga Local Court on December 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.