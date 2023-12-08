The Daily Advertiser
Delays ahead as early work on long-awaited Wagga bottleneck fix begins

By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 8 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 1:42pm
The Sturt Highway bridge over Marshalls Creek at East Wagga. Picture by Transport for NSW
A long-awaited upgrade of a troublesome Wagga bottleneck will inch closer to reality when investigative work at the site gets under way this weekend.

