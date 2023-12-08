Delays ahead as early work on long-awaited Wagga bottleneck fix begins

A long-awaited upgrade of a troublesome Wagga bottleneck will inch closer to reality when investigative work at the site gets under way this weekend.
Motorists have been warned of changed traffic conditions around the Marshalls Creek Bridge on the Sturt Highway, which will eventually be upgraded on from one lane in each direction to two.
Transport for NSW said investigations to locate underground utilities would be carried out on either side of the bridge from this weekend to assist in bridge replacement planning.
Work will be done between 7am and 5pm from Sunday, December 10, until Tuesday, December 12, weather permitting.
Road shoulder closures, reduced speed limits of 40km/h and traffic control will be in place to guide road users during work hours.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during the work.
Motorists are advised to follow the directions of traffic control and signage and allow an extra five minutes travel time.
Earlier this year, the Marshalls Creek work was given the green light after a controversial decision that pitted to two key Wagga bridge projects against each other was reversed.
In July, Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said the Marshalls Creek Bridge upgrade was likely to begin within 18 months.
The announcement came after the planned upgrade was delayed indefinitely to prioritise the erection of lights on either side of Wagga's notorious Gobbagombalin Bridge.
At the time, Transport for NSW said the former government had cancelled the planned Marshalls Creek works to prioritise improving the intersections of the Olympic Highway with Travers Street and Old Narrandera Road on the other side of the city centre.
Ms Aitchison, who took on the portfolio when Labor came into power in March, said feedback from the community had been clear and she re-prioritised the upgrades.
"We know there's been a lot of community displeasure about the proposed treatments of the Gobba Bridge," the minister said on July 11.
"Wagga, we have listened to you, and we have put our priority as widening the Marshalls Creek Bridge.
"We should see some more planning work to get detailed designs done, then we should see shovels in the ground in 18 months to two years."
Campaigns to widen the Marshalls Creek Bridge - which reduces the Sturt Highway from two lanes to one in each direction at East Wagga - began more than eight years ago, when residents and commuters flagged the notorious bottleneck was inevitably going to result in accidents as merging traffic increased.
Then NSW Roads, Maritime and Freight Minister Melinda Pavey announced government plans to widen the bridge during the campaign for the 2018 Wagga byelection, alongside Liberal candidate Julia Ham.
The project timeline was later adjusted to account for what Transport for NSW said were delays in the planning and approvals process.
Delays were blamed on weather, and cost blowouts, but Transport for NSW said the decision to cancel the scheduled construction on the bridge came from the former minister, Sam Farraway.
The upgrade work involves replace the existing Marshalls Creek crossing with a wider, longer bridge to ease congestion and improve safety in the area.
The replacement bridge will be 30 metres long and 25.3 metres wide. It will feature four 3.5-metre-wide traffic lanes, two 2.5-metre-wide shoulders and a 3-metre-wide shared path on the southern side of the bridge and a 1.8-metre-wide footpath on the northern side of the bridge.
The approaches to the bridge will be upgraded and the section of the the highway widened to four lanes.
