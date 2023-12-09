All the winning photos as Forrest Centre competition shines light on oldies

An image of a smiling father showing his love iof fishing has been named among the winners of a photography competition.
Wagga aged-care provider The Forrest Centre's competition, called Shine a Light, involved people taking and submitting photos of older people living out their lives with the aim of celebrating them and showcasing what it means to age well.
Local photographer Kylie Daly won the People's Choice Award with her photo "Trout season will always be open for Brian", which depicted her father who died recently.
"I love that this photo of my dad resonated with people because my dad was the epitome of joy," Ms Daly said.
"My dad lived a full, brilliant life and it's really important that we show that through images."
Ms Daly was grateful for the competition because it provided an opportunity for her, as a photographer, to capture the ageing process - something she felt was overlooked.
Forrest Centre chief executive Evan Robertson said the competition was important as it showed how older people have interests, and live and laugh like any other age group.
"I think the portrayal of older people is not very diverse, they're fairly stereotypical ways of looking at people when that's not true," Mr Robertson said.
"All you have to do is sit down and talk to someone who's got a little bit of life experience and you can be amazed at what they've been through where they've come from and even what they're contributing."
Mr Robertson said the competition was a small step in changing people's perceptions on older people by showing how they aren't as one dimensional as people think.
He said the quality of the photos taken had shown the diversity amongst older people with their connection with the land and younger people.
"We also saw that the actual photographers themselves were very willing and capable of capturing some of the joy in their [older people] lives, it was fantastic," he said.
The competition itself was divided into several categories, with the judges deciding the winner of each of them.
After the judges picked the finalists, the winners photos were put online where people would vote for their favourite photos.
Along with the People's Choice winner, the category winners were:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.