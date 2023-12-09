The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Memories of Wagga in days gone by

December 9 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Punters on the roof of Johnstons Squatters Hotel at 170 Fitzmaurice Street, probably during one of several floods in the 1890s. Supplied picture (Wagga City Library)
Punters on the roof of Johnstons Squatters Hotel at 170 Fitzmaurice Street, probably during one of several floods in the 1890s. Supplied picture (Wagga City Library)

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.