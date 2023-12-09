Memories of Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga St George Bank employee, Rhonda Weissel was named Employee of the Year at a gala function on the weekend beating out more than 7000 people.
Officer in charge Mavis Duff accepted a plaque recognising that the Wagga Voluntary Aid Detachment collected the most money in NSW in this year's major Red Cross Appeal.
One of Australia's top four ranked 200 and 400 metre runners, Patrick Dwyer, returned to Wagga this week and is pictured in the Daily Advertiser with his father Steve.
After 24 years teaching at Mount Erin High School, Zita Denholm is retiring to pursue other interests including publishing.
Wagga accountant, Spiros Stathis had his head shaved, raising $1290 for the Cancer Patients Assistance Society.
Customer service supervisor Phillip Tome said although Great Southern Energy was selling its Johnston Street building it did not signal the end of GSE's presence in Wagga.
Wagga Gun Club officially opened its new sporting clays layout.
John Egan, who taught at St Michael's Regional High School from 1972-1983, was guest speaker at the school's 1998 Speech Night held at Joyes Hall.
James Mouat, Matt Savage, John Lennon, James Pottie, Gay Mouat, and Marilyn James were among attending the Wagga Society of Model Engineers Christmas party held at the Commercial Club.
Divisiveness and misinformation are characteristics of the Catholic Community in Wagga according to outgoing principal of St Michael's Regional High school, Peter Dewhirst, speaking at the school's 1998 speech Night.
Kooringal Public School pupils, David Orchard and Ashlee Kimball have been elected as school captains with Giles Kerr and Sarah Cox named as vice-captains.
Wagga Model Aero Club president, Bob Kendall is pictured in the Daily Advertiser with his sons Rodney and Stewart at an open flying day at the club's headquarters near Uranquinty.
Chief executive officer Mr H Rex agreed with claims that there was a shortage of beds at Wagga Base Hospital but indicated that it was due to factors beyond the control of the hospital and was no different from other hospitals particularly those in the metropolitan area.
Ashmont leg spinner Paul White has been selected in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association State cricket team to play against Queensland and South Australia.
Outgoing president Brian Hewitt handed over to new president Malcolm Holmes at the Rostrum Club changeover dinner held at the Allonville Motel.
Students from the studio of music teacher Mrs Lorna Wall achieved outstanding results in recent examinations in musicianship with first grade students, Geneveive Blackwell, and Michael Dempsey each gaining 99 per cent while 10 others gained 90 per cent and better.
Head of the Department of Motor Transport at Wagga, Mr Claude O'Dea has been promoted to regional superintendent of the southeastern zone.
A total of 17 new records were set when several hundred swimmers from 11 clubs took part in the Riverina Inter-Districts Open Carnival at the Wagga City Baths.
Mates are advertising 1 lb packs of Kellogg's Corn Flakes for 29 cents, Fairy margarine 1/2 lb for 17 cents and peanuts 500g for 98 cents.
Miss Edna Hazelwood, Mrs K Dunn, Mrs L Shorten, and Mrs D Nest were among those attending the annual Business and Professional Women's Christmas dinner held alfresco style in the garden of Ald Helen Frisby's home.
The ultra-modern Tolland Hotel is nearing completion and will feature a huge ladies lounge, drive in bottle shop and parking for 160 cars.
