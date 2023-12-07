The Daily Advertiser
From warzones to Wagga: Tafe students cook up a recipe for success

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 7 2023 - 8:00pm
Qasm Sleman, who migrated from Iraq, pictured on the final day of a nine-week Commercial Cookery English Language program at Wagga TAFE. Picture by Madeline Begley
Qasm Sleman, who migrated from Iraq, pictured on the final day of a nine-week Commercial Cookery English Language program at Wagga TAFE. Picture by Madeline Begley

From warzones to Wagga, a cohort of Wagga TAFE students have cooked up a recipe for success as they graduated from an innovative new practical English-language course this week.

