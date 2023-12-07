Tough finish to NSW Country's under 19s campaign for Scott

NSW Country's under 19s national championships campaign has come to an end.
After some promising signs on the Border, NSW Country lost their last three games of the competition.
After finishing the pool stage with two wins and two losses following an 18-run loss to Western Australia on Monday, NSW Country fell short in both of their finals matches.
Following their nine-run loss to Victoria Country on Wednesday, NSW Country finished way behind the pace set by South Australia in the final match on Thursday.
Chasing South Australia's 6-292, NSW Country were bowled out for 140 inside 30 overs.
South Wagga product Jake Scott was captain of the side.
After starting their campaign with 42 runs against Queensland last week, he struggled to have a real impact with either bat or ball from there.
He went wicket-less against South Australia on Thursday and was then removed for four after being elevated to opener.
