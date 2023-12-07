The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tough finish to NSW Country's under 19s campaign for Scott

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Country under 19s side, captained by South Wagga product Jake Scott, lost their last three matches in the national championships.
The NSW Country under 19s side, captained by South Wagga product Jake Scott, lost their last three matches in the national championships.

NSW Country's under 19s national championships campaign has come to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help