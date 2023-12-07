The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Jones eyes off next feature series as Hy Poactive extends winning start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrandera reinsman Blake Jones with Hy Poactive after winning the NSW Breeders Challenge Western Region Final at Bathurst on Wednesday.
Narrandera reinsman Blake Jones with Hy Poactive after winning the NSW Breeders Challenge Western Region Final at Bathurst on Wednesday.

Hy Poactive overcame a less than ideal lead up and a horror draw to extend his unbeaten start to his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.