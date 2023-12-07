Jones eyes off next feature series as Hy Poactive extends winning start

Hy Poactive overcame a less than ideal lead up and a horror draw to extend his unbeaten start to his career.
Now he's being set for the region's richest race series.
After having his final trial washed out and his NSW Breeders Challenge Regional heat at Riverina Paceway abandoned due to the state of the track, Hy Poactive then came up with barrier 12 in the $30,000 final at Bathurst on Wednesday night.
However he was able to overcome it all to post another impressive victory.
Reinsman Blake Jones continues to be impressed with the three-year-old.
"He went really good," Jones said.
"He still had a couple of rough moments in the last 400 but he got it done.
"He put a bit of skip in just before the 400 and a little bit up the straight but he had a bit of a chequered prep this time in and hasn't had a hell of a lot go right so for him to be able to put in all together the way he did we were rapt with him."
Hy Poactive set a new best mile rate of 1:54.4 with his four-metre win.
The son of Rock N Roll Heaven has always shown plenty of promise however after little had been going right this campaign Jones didn't head to Bathurst full of confidence.
"Going into the race we weren't not confident but we weren't confident either," he said.
"He'd been pacing at home but you never know under that race or trial pressure.
"I would have loved to have at least one under his belt to see what he was going to do but it ended up working out in the end so we won't complain that's for sure."
Hy Poactive won his first two races before heading out for a spell with this series in mind.
The paddock calls again before a tilt at the Regional Championships.
With Hy Poactive now a ratings 63 pacer, Jones knows he hasn't got a lot of wriggle room before the series limited to up to 70s in May.
"He'll probably have a month off and then slowly build him back up for the TAB Championships," Jones said.
"It's going to be a bit tricky going into it with only three starts in his career and he probably wants a bit of racing to work out what it is all about but being the grade he is now it limits him a fair bit.
"Hopefully we can give him a start or two before that."
Jones and wife Ellen won this year's $100,000 final at Riverina Paceway with Brooklyn Bridge.
They soon thought Hy Poactive could be their next contender and he's been delivering so far.
"We were only going to have him for a month when Daryll (Perrot) went away on holidays and he wanted to give him a bit of education working with other horses, as he can only work him by himself, but after his month was up I wasn't letting him go and I told him he was staying," Jones said.
"It's worked out good for us."
Meanwhile Jones will be hoping to add to his winning week with eight drives at Riverina Paceway.
Among them is Rock The Tableau looking to make it three wins on the trot after winning his last two for sister-in-law Lisa Pitt.
"He's been racing good down in Victoria, he does have a bit of gate speed so we will probably push forward for a bit but we probably don't want to be working too hard either," Jones said.
"He seems to be racing well, he's no superstar but should be thereabouts.
The Narrandera couple have another stable newcomer Delilahs Girl having her first start after time with Jason Grimson.
However she is up against Loch Lomond who is hunting four straight wins for Jackson Painting.
"She's only down about 10 days or so but seems to have settled in good," he said.
"All her better runs seem to be from in front, which I highly doubt we're getting to from our barrier draw, but she should run a good race and hopefully can get a cart into it on the back of Jack or if the tempo slacks off we might have to get around and get into the race.
"Her form is good enough in Sydney to give her a chance in that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.