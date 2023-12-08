Police investigate after crash leaves two people in Wagga Base

Police are calling on the public for assistance after two people were hospitalised following a multi-vehicle lunchtime crash on the city's edge.
Emergency services raced to the intersections of Mill and East Streets at North Wagga following reports of a two-vehicle collision about 1.15pm on Thursday.
On arrival they found a silver Toyota Aurion and a blue Holden Commodore had collided.
Multiple emergency service agencies including Fire and Rescue NSW, Ambulance and the VRA also attended.
Shortly after the incident Fire and Rescue Zone Commander Stewart Alexander confirmed two people were taken to hospital.
Mr Alexander said it was believed there were more people involved in the incident but could not provide further details at the time.
He said FRNSW personnel remained on the scene shortly after 2pm on Thursday, conducting "fire protection and assisting other emergency services."
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 74-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man at the scene before taking them to Wagga Base Hospital.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the woman sustained a chest injury, while the man is suffering leg and back injuries.
An MLHD spokesperson confirmed the patients were in a stable condition on Thursday.
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and are calling on the community to help.
"Anyone with information or dashcam footage in relation to the crash is urged to call Wagga Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a police spokesperson said.
