The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Police investigate after crash leaves two people in Wagga Base

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 8 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two cars collided at the intersection of Mill Street and East Street in North Wagga on Thursday. Picture by Ash Smith
Two cars collided at the intersection of Mill Street and East Street in North Wagga on Thursday. Picture by Ash Smith

Police are calling on the public for assistance after two people were hospitalised following a multi-vehicle lunchtime crash on the city's edge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.