South Wagga looks to get back to their better one-day form

South Wagga are hoping returning to one-day cricket will be a better fit.
The Blues are yet to win a Twenty20 game this season, with three of their four losses coming into the shorter format.
That includes a 17-run loss to Wagga City on Saturday.
Captain-coach Joel Robinson was disappointed the side couldn't capitalise on a good start to their run chase.
"We just weren't good enough," Robinson said.
"They probably scored an extra 15 runs than they should have scored and we didn't convert on the start we had.
"We didn't hit enough boundaries late in the innings and to their credit they still did find the boundary late in their innings.
"I think we hit one boundary in the last six overs, which in a 13-over game just isn't going to cut it."
Robinson is hoping to turn that around taking on Lake Albert at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
South Wagga scored a 78-run victory in their one-day game with the Bulls earlier this season.
He feels that puts them in good stead.
"With our side this year T20 probably hasn't suited us, which is a little bit disappointing coming off a win in the competition last season, but I think our one-day form holds up," Robinson said.
"I think we will well and truly be equipped to bounce back from last week."
South Wagga's only loss in the one-day format was a narrow one to Wagga RSL last month.
Robinson is pleased with how they have been playing in that format of the game and wants to take advantage of that leading into the Christmas break.
"Our one-day form stacks up with the best int comp," he said.
"We just have to make sure we are bringing our best this week.
"I think we've been bowling pretty well and with a young group you are going to have ups and downs in the field with some inconsistency but overall our partnerships with the bat have been handy enough in the one-day stuff.
"We had a good win against Lake Albert last time we played them, we set the game up really well at the top and with a couple of our more experienced players out we will probably have to knuckle down a little bit and get our partnerships going."
The return of Brayden Ambler will also be a boost at the top of the order.
South Wagga will be without Mac Webster for the clash due to university holidays.
He's been a good impact for the club this season, including being part of the extended Riverina squad, but is set to have limited involvement for the Blues for the next few months.
"Mac is on uni holidays so he will probably go back and play in Orange now," Robinson said.
"We will get him at the back end of the year."
There are also some doubts over the availability of Warren Clunes while Alex Smeeth will miss the clash after also being unavailable for last week's loss to the Cats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.