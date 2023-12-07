The Daily Advertiser
Cookardinia talent to remain at Giants for at least two more seasons

By Tahlia Sinclair
December 7 2023 - 11:42am
Cookardinia's Alyce Parker has signed with GWS Giants until the end of the 2025 season. Picture via Alyce Parker/Twitter
Cookardinia's Alyce Parker has signed a two year deal to remain with the GWS Giants until at least the end of the 2025 season.

