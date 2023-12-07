Cookardinia talent to remain at Giants for at least two more seasons

Cookardinia's Alyce Parker has signed a two year deal to remain with the GWS Giants until at least the end of the 2025 season.
Parker joined the Giants ahead of the 2019 season and has been a mainstay in their senior squad since.
Earning herself four-straight club champion Gabrielle Trainor Medals, she said she's excited to remain with the club.
"The Giants has been my home for a long time now and having come through the Academy, I'm proud to continue to be a role model for young girls from the Riverina who can come all the way through the pathway and play for their home club," Parker said.
"Although this season we didn't achieve what we wanted to, I feel confident the club is on the right track to turn things around and I want to be part of helping us return to finals as quickly as possible.
"I believe I can contribute to this environment and consequently, work together towards achieving team success."
An ankle injury in round seven ruled Parker out of the end of the 2023 season, leading the club disposals and clearances for the year until that point.
Parker had been linked to several Victorian clubs prior to her re-signing, with Giants head of women's football, Briana Harvey, saying her signature was an important one for the club.
"Securing Alyce's signature was clearly a huge objective for us, not just for what she brings on the field, but off it as well with her character and her professionalism and her leadership," Harvey said.
"She's clearly one of the stars of the competition and a real leader within our club and we're so excited about having her continue to help lead our young promising group.
"Alyce's commitment to the club is another endorsement for our program under coach Cam Bernasconi and we are excited for what we can achieve in the future."
The announcement comes just week's after fellow Riverina Giant Zara Hamilton was informed she would not be offered a contract for 2024.
Meanwhile cross-town rivals Sydney Swans locked in Wagga-local Ally Morphett for another four years.
