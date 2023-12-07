From court to field, Bartons hope to carry Hawks' footy values to netball

Two of East Wagga-Kooringal's best A grade netballers are swapping their runners for cleats as they prepare to take the field in the 2024 Southern NSW Women's League.
A grade coach Claudia Barton and defender Lauren Barton, have joined the Hawks' football side for the first time.
After coach Amy Coote kept in contact with them throughout the year, she convinced the sisters to have a run at the conclusion of the netball season.
"We got approached by Amy during finals last year, actually she was trying to get us across to footy throughout the year," Claudia said.
"As soon as I signed on to coach netball she said we should go across and give it a crack.
"After many attempts she got us here eventually, this is definitely new to us, Loz has taken up some forms of rugby league in the past but this is definitely a new sport, new rules, and a new field."
While Lauren has some contact sport experience, it will be Claudia's first time in a full-contact game.
The pair said adjusting to new skills, more running, and requiring different game-sense is taking time.
"It's more complicated, you have to kick the ball, when me and Claudia try to bounce it it goes sidewards," Lauren said.
"With rugby league it's just run forwards, run backwards, run forwards, run backwards, this is all over the place."
With a handful of training sessions after their belts, they said the new game is starting to click.
Crediting coach Coote for her patience teaching them the game, they said it was way back to basics to get their heads around new skills and rules.
"I'm one of those people that ask okay, but why, and I have to know the fundamentals of anything and she's really good at explaining that," Claudia said.
"When we came to the first training session we kind of looked at her and said we don't know how to kick a ball, she was like right, let's drop it back to basis.
"We are so far from having mastered it but I would say we are picking it up."
There is one thing the girls are feeling pretty confident about though.
"The catching," Lauren said.
"We're pretty good at catching as it is, we've got good hands, but in netball it's something that we've always done so when we caught the slippery balls, the AFL balls, we were like oh this might be hard, but the girls kicking it up to us, I think we've caught just about everything they've put up to us."
The foray into football isn't just a learning experience though, but a good opportunity to continue to build positive club culture across the two sports.
Claudia said she'd like to see the relationship between the women's footballers and netballers grow from this crossover.
She'd also like to inject some football-like camaraderie into her netball program.
"Now that Amy, myself, and Loz have formed that connection I think we can work in with each other a little bit more now," she said.
"I was fresh to the club last season and didn't know how everything worked, but now going forward we can communicate and see what suits us all together.
"I'm actually keen, Lauren and I had the idea, and I haven't told Amy this yet, but I am keen to get her to run a netball session, just for something different.
"The camaraderie in a football club versus to what's on the netball court, there are a lot more people on a footy field and I think the girls get around each other a lot more.
"I think it's a different bond, you can see they have quite a tight knit group and have formed that over the years, where in netball we have new people coming and going so if we can kind of take that and run with it, to have a tight knit club as a whole, that'd be pretty cool."
The Southern NSW Women's League season will begin on February 2 next year.
