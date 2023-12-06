The Daily Advertiser
Brother breaks silence after horror 1996 killing of Kim Meredith in Albury

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 7 2023 - 2:54pm, first published December 6 2023 - 7:02pm
Graeme Meredith has spoken in depth for the first time about his sister's killing. File photo

The brother of Albury murder victim Kim Meredith has opened up for the first time about the horror killing after nearly 30 years, and says he still thinks of what life would have been like with her.

Blair Thomson

