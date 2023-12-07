Guilty plea entered over Junee service station robbery, pursuit

A man accused of robbing a Junee service station robbery last month has returned to the Wagga Local Court.
Appearing via video link on Wednesday, Kooringal man Dylan Jacobsen, 26, pleaded guilty to a string of charges over the alleged incident which police say ended in a pursuit.
Jacobsen's charges include one count of aggravated break and enter a dwelling in company and stealing items to a value not exceeding $60,000, one count of driving while disqualified, one count driving an unregistered vehicle and one count of causing or permitting the use of an unregistered vehicle on the road.
His co-accused, Currawarna 18-year-old Tyrone Whitley, did not enter any pleas to the charges he is facing when he appeared on Wednesday.
Whitley's charges are single counts of aggravated break and enter a dwelling in company and stealing items to a value not exceeding $60000, leading police in pursuit while allegedly failing to stop and driving recklessly, driving an unregistered vehicle, causing or permitting the use of an unregistered vehicle on a road and failing to display P plates while holding a P1 licence.
The charges came after police were called to Mobil Junee, on Seignior Street, at about 2.10am on November 21, following reports of a break and enter.
Officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
A short time later at about 3am police were patrolling along Byrnes Road, Bomen, when they attempted to stop a white Holden Commodore sedan, which was allegedly seen leaving the service station.
After the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle stopped on Bomen Road, at Cartwrights Hill, where the two men were arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station where they were charged.
Last month, Jacobsen was remanded in custody after being denied bail by Magistrate Rebecca Hosking. At the time, Whitley was granted bail under strict conditions, which included a curfew and that he not have contact with Jacobsen.
In court this week, Whitely's solicitor told Magistrate Hosking there was a minor issue regarding the aggravated break and enter charge which should be resolved in two weeks.
The magistrate adjourned the matter to December 19 for a plea to be entered with Whitely excused from attending if legally represented.
Meanwhile, appearing via video link from custody in Junee, Jacobsen pleaded guilty to all charges.
His solicitor told the court he admitted guilt to the "elements" of the four charges.
Jacobsen's solicitor told the court he will need to look over CCTV footage for representations.
Magistrate Hosking adjourned the matter to January 23, 2024.
Jacobsen did not apply for bail and remains in custody.
