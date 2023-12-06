High five for Eamon after remarkable display with the ball for Bulls

Eamon Smith produced an over even his idol Pat Cummins can only dream of.
And all by the age of 10.
The Lake Albert young gun picked up a triple hat-trick, five wickets in five balls, in a scintillating display in the under 11s match with Wagga RSL at Henwood Park on Friday night.
Not only did the young pace bowler complete a team hat-trick after taking two wickets with his first two balls of the over but then snared a hat-trick of his own.
And the wickets kept tumbling.
In the end all five of his dismissals were out bowled.
"I was very surprised," Eamon said of his feat.
He then went close to completing the perfect over but the ball dropped short of an eager teammate's hands.
Eamon admitted he felt the pressure coming in for that last ball of the over.
"They did a pretty good smack on that last one and I was really under pressure as I heard the scorer say 'if he gets this it is six from six' and I thought I had better get this," he said.
Plenty of time spent in the backyard with father Brenton has helped the Mater Dei Primary School student hone his skills.
He thinks it helped produce the remarkable feat.
"My dad always puts his thongs in the backyard where I should hit it, as I'm an in-swinger, and I always try to hit that spot," Eamon said.
"I just picture the thongs in that spot when we're in the game and try to get it to that point."
Coach Nathan Brookes was amazed with his performance.
It was something he'd never seen playing cricket in Wagga.
"He bowled really, really well that whole over and even the last ball was close to being a wicket as it just dropped short for a catch," Brookes said.
"It would have been unbelievable to get six wickets in six balls."
Brookes has also been impressed with his development.
Eamon joined their under 10s team last season and continues to flourish.
"He's just had that natural progression as he gets older and he works at training and is always someone who will put in 100 per cent, he listens to the advice we give him and it's a good reward for what he's been doing with his cricket," Brookes said.
"He's made the under 12s rep team and he just loves cricket."
While he might want to bat and bowl like the Australian captain one day, for now Eamon is just happy to keep playing the game he loves.
"I love cricket, it's very fun to play," he said.
"Everyone says it's fun to let your anger out on it as you're basically bowling as fast as you can at someone and then you're hitting the ball as hard as you can.
"It's really fun to play, bowl with your friends and bat alongside them."
He's hoping to repeat the dose in his next game on Friday against Wagga City Jaguars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.