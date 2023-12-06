Top local netballers invited to play in Riverina, Farrer League playoff

For the first time since 2018, the best Farrer and Riverina League netballers will take to the court for a once-off exhibition game.
Players from the league's teams of the year were contacted this week, inviting them to play in a match.
Six clubs were represented in the Riverina League team, with the biggest representation coming from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes who had four players named.
Meanwhile in the Farrer League side, another six clubs had players named, with four North Wagga players in the line up.
East Wagga-Kooringal's Claudia Barton was named coach of the Farrer League team of the year, and said she thinks the game would be a great chance to see the region's best talent on display.
"We used to have Hume League play Riverina and Farrer, and that was really good in terms of showcasing what talent you have," Barton said.
"It was a little bit more 'lax leading up to it, being pre-season it'll be interesting to see condition, but I think it could be potentially a great game.
"You're showcasing the strengths of both leagues, and hopefully everyone can make it."
While in the League's last meeting Riverina proved to be by far the stronger sides in both netball and football, Barton said the division of talent is much more equal now.
Having moved between the leagues herself, she feels there's a strong pool of talent in both competitions.
"I think there's a lot of players in both teams, having played in the Riverina League as well, I know there's a lot of great players there, but even within the Farrer League team, as a defender I see the talent that's here within the shooting realm and down other parts of the court," she said.
"I think it chops and changes, a lot of people change leagues because sometimes you want to play for someone new and fresh, they want to try a new club, sometimes people have partners and get dragged to different clubs, things like that.
"What I would say, looking at the two top teams this year, Temora versus Mango, I think that would be an unreal game, both teams are great.
"You've got to take the strengths from both leagues to compare them but I do think they're about on par."
While details of the time and place are still to be confirmed, it's understood the match would be incorporated into a weekend of netball, in line with a proposed Super Netball pre-season game to be held in Wagga.
Barton said she'd love to see elite netball arrive in town.
"I think it's a great thing," she said.
"You've got to think about how many juniors we have in our town and to see a game like that would light up their world, because that is why they pay.
"If you watch any kids watch a good game of anything, that's their heroes on the court.
"I think for the benefit of our youth and with everything that's happening with Netball Australia as well, it would be an awesome thing to have showcased in a small town."
Riverina League team of the year
Johannah Munro (coach, GK), Georgia Fuller (captain, WA), Olivia Jolliffe (vice captain, GD), Ash Reynoldson (WD), Phoebe Wallace (C), Ava Moller (GS), Sarah Hillier (GA), Hannah Finemore, Jess Allen, Jenna Richards, Shannan Russell, Prue Walsh (interchange).
Farrer League team of the year
Claudia Barton (coach, GK), Ashleigh O'Leary (captain, GD), Meg Reinhold (vice-captain, C), Sarah O'Leary (WD), Margie Pollack (WA), Lauren Pound (GS), Abbey Reinhold (GA), Lauren Barton, Halle Derrick, Flynn Hogg, Sharnie McLean, Lily Wild (interchange).
