ON THE PACE: Pilon revels in first win after later start to driving

Trent Pilon had a night to remember at Young on Tuesday.
The West Wyalong reinsman was able to combine with father Jeff to score his first win on Miss Ardlethan.
Despite being born into the sport, with both his father and grandfather Allan trainers, the 39-year-old only took out his driver's licence last year.
On his 12th attempt he was able to deliver.
Pilon produced a big salute on the line as Miss Ardlethan won at her sixth start.
He was thrilled to get his first win on the board.
"It was very good, the horse went well, I got the position I really wanted to get and she run home pretty good at the finish," Pilon said.
"It was good to get there.
"It was about nine drives all up."
Pilon competed in the mini trots as a child but work in the mining sector prevented him from continuing with harness racing.
However he's pleased to have gotten back into the sport more recently.
"I didn't really have time but now it's been a couple of years back with dad having a few horses run around so it's been good," he said.
****
SWAYZEE'S unbeaten record for Jason Grimson came to an end in the second round of Inter Dominion heats but the former Young horseman still picked up another win in the series.
After winning in the first round of heats at Albion Park on Friday, Swayzee was forced to settle for third on Tuesday.
However stablemate Nerano was able to go one better for Grimson, former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart and Leeton-based owner Michael Boots.
After a second in round one, Nerano was able to down round one winner Better Eclipse.
The third round of heats is at Albion Park on Saturday.
The Wagga-bred Leap To Fame, who is a half-brother to Swayzee, is the only undefeated pacer in the series.
Nerano and Swayzee have drawn one in their respective heats while Leap To Fame will start from the outside of the front row in the third heat of the night.
****
JUNEE trainer Trevor White continues to have success as an owner.
Western Style was able to win at Menangle on Saturday night for White's nephew, former Junee trainer Chris Judd.
It was his first win in 14 starts.
White also had Gracie Taltoa win at Menangle on Tuesday.
****
JACKSON Painting and David Kennedy made a successful trip to Shepparton on Tuesday.
Agent Callan was able to lead all the way.
It was his second win from six starts for the Euroley combination to go with to further placings.
*****
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 12.15pm.
Albury then races on Tuesday.
