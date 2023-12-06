The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: The real obstruction to success of water buybacks

By Letters
December 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Darling River approaches the Murray River at Wentworth, on the NSW-Victorian border. Picture by John Hanscombe
The Darling River approaches the Murray River at Wentworth, on the NSW-Victorian border. Picture by John Hanscombe

The current move by the Labor and Green parties, neither of which have any member representing electorates in the main catchment area, to amend the Murray Darling Plan and buy up water for the environment will not fix problems in the system because it will not fix the main problem, which is the separation of land and water titles by the federal government earlier in this century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.